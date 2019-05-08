|
Anthony R. Ragazzo
Fairfield - Anthony R. "Tony", 78, of Fairfield, New Jersey passed away on Friday May 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ben & Rose Ragazzo. Loving husband of Lorraine (nee Fecile) Ragazzo. Adored father of Anne Marie Melillo & her husband Jeffrey, Anthony Ragazzo & his husband Matthew Wilson, and Robert Ragazzo & his wife Kimberly. Cherished grandfather of Matthew & his wife Jennifer, Nicholas, Samantha, Yaya, David, and Robbie. Dear brother of the late Camillo Ragazzo & his wife Lillian. Mr. Ragazzo was an US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a Lithographer for many years before retiring in 2005. Tony was a member of the Holy Rollers Bowling Team and "Rod Aces" car club. Funeral Friday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Thomas More RC Church . Entombment Gate of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Thursday 4 - 8PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 OR , 2900 North Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 OR , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.