SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Committal
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Anthony Ruffel Obituary
Anthony Ruffel

Hasbrouck Heights - Anthony Ruffel, 81, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Lodi on December 8, 2019. Before retiring he was a Foreman for Sterling Textile in Paterson and a Custodian for the Lodi Board of Education.

Predeceased by his parents Yves and Marie Ruffel. Father of Richard Ruffel and the late Carol Ann Ruffel. Grandfather of 3 granddaughters and 1 grandson. Dear cousin of many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi followed by an 11:00 AM Committal Service at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 6:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
