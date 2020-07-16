Anthony S. Ottino
Little Falls - Anthony S. Ottino of Little Falls, NJ, age 69, passed away at home on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dear son of Antonio and Frances (Tramonte) Ottino, Anthony grew up in Rochelle Park.
Tony graduated from Hackensack High School, Jersey City University, and Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he received a master's degree in computer science. He held three careers: A secondary school mathematics teacher and wrestling coach in Teaneck; numerous positions at IBM, where he retired after 25 years; and a financial literacy/mathematics teacher and Varsity Tennis coach for Passaic Valley Regional High School, where he was voted All County Coach of the Year in 2016. In addition, Tony taught as an adjunct professor.
Tony's greatest treasure was time spent with his family. He was endlessly generous, fiercely loyal, easy to laugh, and would do anything to help his loved ones.
Sweet and devoted husband to Dawn (Bender) for 40 years, their greatest accomplishment was raising three remarkable, intelligent, and kind children - Faith, Brad, and Justin, fiancé to Brianna Trento. Beloved son of Anne and (late) Harold Bender, adored brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Tony will be forever cherished.
Private services will be held by Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus. Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to LIVESTRONG at the Madison Area YMCA, where he was a proud advocate, keynote speaker, and honorary member. Please visit madisonareaymca.org/giving/DonateNow
to leave a "Tribute Gift" and type "Anthony Ottino" in the comments.
