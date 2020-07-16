1/
Anthony S. Ottino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony S. Ottino

Little Falls - Anthony S. Ottino of Little Falls, NJ, age 69, passed away at home on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dear son of Antonio and Frances (Tramonte) Ottino, Anthony grew up in Rochelle Park.

Tony graduated from Hackensack High School, Jersey City University, and Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he received a master's degree in computer science. He held three careers: A secondary school mathematics teacher and wrestling coach in Teaneck; numerous positions at IBM, where he retired after 25 years; and a financial literacy/mathematics teacher and Varsity Tennis coach for Passaic Valley Regional High School, where he was voted All County Coach of the Year in 2016. In addition, Tony taught as an adjunct professor.

Tony's greatest treasure was time spent with his family. He was endlessly generous, fiercely loyal, easy to laugh, and would do anything to help his loved ones.

Sweet and devoted husband to Dawn (Bender) for 40 years, their greatest accomplishment was raising three remarkable, intelligent, and kind children - Faith, Brad, and Justin, fiancé to Brianna Trento. Beloved son of Anne and (late) Harold Bender, adored brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Tony will be forever cherished.

Private services will be held by Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus. Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to LIVESTRONG at the Madison Area YMCA, where he was a proud advocate, keynote speaker, and honorary member. Please visit madisonareaymca.org/giving/DonateNow to leave a "Tribute Gift" and type "Anthony Ottino" in the comments.

For further information www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved