Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Forestburgh - Anthony S. Vlamis, 77, of Forestburgh, NY, retired publisher with Prentice Hall in Englewood, NJ, passed away on March 11, 2020.

Son of the late Stamatis Vlamis and Anne Dalechek Vlamis, he was born November 9, 1942 in New York City. He later moved to River Vale, NJ where he lived for 21 years.

Survived by wife Connie; son: Alex (Emily); stepsons: Mark (Natalie) and Paul (Paige); six grandchildren; and sister: Suzanne.

Visitation Saturday, March 14, 10am-12pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home in Monticello, NY www.kennyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club or to Direct Relief.
