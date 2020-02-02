|
Anthony Shaler Jussen
Wantage - Anthony Shaler Jussen, 28, of Wantage for 2 1/2 years, and formerly of West Milford where he was raised, passed away at home on January 31, 2020. He graduated from Atlantic City Community College and was pursuing a career as a croupier. Anthony was passionate about geology and was an avid collector of various rocks. He enjoyed going to the casinos, the outdoors, fishing, animals, being at the beach and the ocean. Anthony loved spending time with his family and visiting his favorite place, Woodloch Pines, PA. He is the beloved son of Donna M. (nee Tritico) Jussen and the late Mark Shaler Jussen. Loving brother of Nicole A. Jussen and Brielle M. Jussen. Cherished nephew and godson of Charlotte Tritico and Robert Jussen and nephew of Audrey Jussen. Adored cousin of Danielle, Sean and Katherine. He is survived by many other family members and friends. Anthony is predeceased by Grandma, Poppy and Nana. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:00 AM. Interment Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family which will be used for a memorial bench and plaque in Anthony's honor at Woodloch Pines.