Anthony T. Farinaro
Anthony T. Farinaro ("Tony"), 85, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, and resided in Park Ridge, New Jersey for the past 50 years.
A beloved husband to his wife Maria of 59 years, beloved father to his sons James, Anthony, Thomas and Frank and a loving grandfather of six grandsons, Tony, Steven, Luke, Tyler, Elliot and Jack and two granddaughters, Alexandra and Chelsea Rose. He is survived by his sisters Theresa and Virginia, brother-in-law Ben and loving nieces, nephews and friends.
After high school, Tony volunteered for the US Army. He was a Korean War Veteran. During his military service, he was a member of 101st Airborne Division, Camp Breckinridge, KY, E-Company, 506th Infantry. After the military, he attended Steven's Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ.
His career spanned 40 years. In 1962, he joined Bogen Communications, where he was a Mechanical Designer of groundbreaking sound and communications systems. His engineering projects included the design of the sound system at the old Yankee Stadium, and the design of the first generation of fax answering machines. By the time he retired in 2002, he became proficient in CAD software, and received a United States Patent for a speaker assembly product.
He could often be found at his grandkid's games and matches. He was an avid tennis fan who enjoyed attending the US Tennis Open. He loved to play Italian songs on the guitar for his family. In his early life, he was a New Jersey state weightlifting champion, and trained all his life. He was quick to love, support and always offer a helping hand to his family and friends.
A private family service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc. Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com