Anthony T. Flora
Anthony T. Flora, 95, died Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City he lived in North Arlington for over 70 years. He worked as a shipping manager for Becton Dickinson and Company in Parsippany for 35 years before retiring 30 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of the Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council # 3428 in North Arlington. Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Melanie ( nee Suckiel ); the devoted father of Thomas Flora and his wife Patricia, Catherine Veluta and her deceased husband James, Melanie Scarpa and her husband George, Peter Flora and his wife Angel, Geri-Ann Caswell and her husband Richard, Gary Flora and his wife MaryBeth, Glenn Flora and his wife Janet and Kenneth Flora and his wife Claudia; the cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 15. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday, December 13th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8p.m. at the funeral home.