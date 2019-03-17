Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Southlake, TX - Anthony T. Harris, Jr., 52, of Southlake, TX, formerly of Lodi, passed away on March 12, 2019. Before retiring he was a driver for UPS in Saddle Brook. Predeceased by his parents Anthony T. Harris, Sr. and Patricia Ann. Beloved husband of Donna Harris (nee Blasser). Devoted father of Kristal, Allison, and Anthony, III. Dear brother of Susan Pomes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Monday 3:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.lymediseaseassociation.org, for research.
