Anthony (Tony) Tedeschi
Paramus - Anthony (Tony) Tedeschi, formerly of Mahwah, Little Ferry, and Palisades Park, passed away peacefully on April 2nd at the age of 93 at the Veterans Memorial Home. The son of William and Anna Tedeschi, Tony was born in Union City, NJ on 4/17/1926 and grew up in North Bergen where he lived most of his life prior to his marriage to the love of his life, Nancy Marzolla, in 1984. Tony attended Emerson High School and later graduated from Seton Hall University after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II between 1944 and 1946 as an artilleryman stationed in France. He was honorably discharged on July 5, 1946. Upon his return from overseas, Tony began his career first at Western Electric, then Coca-Cola, before finding his true profession as a transportation and tariff accountant for several trucking firms. He finished his formal working years as an office manager for Alexander Wagner Company, Inc in Paterson, NJ. Tony's real advocation, however, was a baker, providing his culinary expertise in his later years to Shop Rite as a food merchandiser. He was also the "dessert specialist" for many years at many tailgate parties at NY Giants home games where such events raised contributions for The Giants Foundation, The Deutsche Bank Foundation and Tomorrow's Childrens' Fund, among others. Tony was smart, generous and amusing. His favorite day of the year was April Fools' Day. It is ironic that he passed just one day after. To all of his family and friends, Tony will be remembered for all the advice he would give to anyone who would listen, due to his undying optimism in all facets of life. Tony was extremely devoted to his wife of almost 36 years, Nancy, who passed away on April 6, 2020. He is also survived by his younger brother William Tedeschi (Rosemary) of Toms River, NJ. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his older brother Frank Tedeschi and sisters Chris Jerie and Rose De Spirit. Tony is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, and was stepfather to Gary Marzolla( Marie) and Anthony Marzolla . Grandfather to John (Jennifer) Marzolla ,Kathleen ( David) Fritch, Kevin, Brian and Steven Marzolla as well as Great-Grandfather to Jack, Kate and Thomas Marzolla. Tony spent his last year at the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus where he received wonderful, loving care from the dedicated staff which enabled him to enjoy so many of the activities provided by the VA volunteers. Private funeral arrangements for Tony are being handled by McCorry Brothers of Cliffside Park, NJ. Donations in Tony's memory should be directed to the VA Home located at One Memorial Drive Paramus, NJ 07652.