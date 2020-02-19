|
Anthony "Tony" Trapanese
Woodland Park - Anthony "Tony" Trapanese, 71, of Woodland Park, passed away on February 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy", his mother Rose, his daughters Sheryl Pellegrino and Sharon Tappen, his son Anthony, 9 grandchildren, his brother Alphonse and his sister Lorraine Calabrese.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 4-8 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 22nd at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. More at : santangelofuneral.com