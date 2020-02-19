Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Our Lady of Pompei Church
Paterson, NJ
Anthony "Tony" Trapanese

Anthony "Tony" Trapanese Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Trapanese

Woodland Park - Anthony "Tony" Trapanese, 71, of Woodland Park, passed away on February 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy", his mother Rose, his daughters Sheryl Pellegrino and Sharon Tappen, his son Anthony, 9 grandchildren, his brother Alphonse and his sister Lorraine Calabrese.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 4-8 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 22nd at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. More at : santangelofuneral.com
Remember
