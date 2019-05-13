Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Verdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Verdon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Verdon Obituary
Anthony Verdon

Rochelle Park - Verdon, Anthony "Tony", 86, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Before retiring, Anthony worked for Empire Limousine in Norwood as a Limo Driver. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park. Tony was a lifelong soccer fan of the Liverpool Football Club, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially those affectionately referred to as the Pocononians. Tony enjoyed watching the boats and activity on the lake front near his home on Lake Wallenpaupack.

Cherished husband of 61 years to Evelyn (nee Redmond). Beloved father of Lorraine Castro and her husband Irving of Rochelle Park and Denise Grieco and her husband Charles of Rochelle Park. Treasured grandfather of Christopher, Shannon, Alexandra, Charles and Kevin. Dear brother of Harriet Fischer and the late Gerald Verdon.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Thursday May 16, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday May 16, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Cremation will be held privately.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now