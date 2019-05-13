|
Anthony Verdon
Rochelle Park - Verdon, Anthony "Tony", 86, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Before retiring, Anthony worked for Empire Limousine in Norwood as a Limo Driver. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park. Tony was a lifelong soccer fan of the Liverpool Football Club, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially those affectionately referred to as the Pocononians. Tony enjoyed watching the boats and activity on the lake front near his home on Lake Wallenpaupack.
Cherished husband of 61 years to Evelyn (nee Redmond). Beloved father of Lorraine Castro and her husband Irving of Rochelle Park and Denise Grieco and her husband Charles of Rochelle Park. Treasured grandfather of Christopher, Shannon, Alexandra, Charles and Kevin. Dear brother of Harriet Fischer and the late Gerald Verdon.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Thursday May 16, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday May 16, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Cremation will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com