Anthony Verrone
North Haledon - VERRONE, Anthony V., 78, on July 10, 2020 of North Haledon, New Jersey. Born in Paterson, Anthony lived in Hawthorne prior to moving to North Haledon 24 years ago. He was a police officer in the Paterson Police Department for 25 years before retiring in 1991. Anthony was a parishioner of St. Anthony's RC Church of Hawthorne, NJ. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, golfing, hunting and fishing.
He served honorably in the U.S Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal for Outstanding Courage on July 26, 1969 when, driving in a convoy, the rear of his fuel tanker was struck by a tractor trailor, bursting into flames. Despite being in personal danger, he stayed with the burning tanker to maneuver it off the busy highway, preventing injury to his assistant driver and others on the roadway.
Anthony was the beloved husband of Judy A. (King) Verrone. Loving uncle of Noelle Triana, Ambrose, Scott and Thomas Verrone and several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by dear sisters-in-law, Angela Triana and Arlene Verrone. Anthony was predeceased by his brother, Tribio Verrone, and parents Ambrose and Maddalena Verrone.
The family will receive family and friends at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's RC Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Road, Hawthorne, NJ on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ.
Donations may be made in Anthony's memory to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org/ways-to-give
