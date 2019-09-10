|
|
Anthony W. Argenziano
Secaucus - Anthony W. Argenziano, 94, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019.
Survived by his two daughters and their husbands. He was a World War II veteran and a POW.
Visitation will be held at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ Wednesday September 11th from 4-8 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home Thursday September 12th at 12:00 PM, immediately followed by burial at Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton NJ.
Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to POW-MIA Families - https://www.pow-miafamilies.org/you-can-help.html.