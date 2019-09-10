Services
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Burial
Following Services
Crest Haven Cemetery
Clifton , NJ
Anthony W. Argenziano Obituary
Secaucus - Anthony W. Argenziano, 94, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019.

Survived by his two daughters and their husbands. He was a World War II veteran and a POW.

Visitation will be held at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ Wednesday September 11th from 4-8 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home Thursday September 12th at 12:00 PM, immediately followed by burial at Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton NJ.

Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to POW-MIA Families - https://www.pow-miafamilies.org/you-can-help.html.
