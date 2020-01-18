Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Wake
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RCC
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Aurigemma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony W. Aurigemma


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony W. Aurigemma Obituary
Anthony W. Aurigemma

Anthony William Aurigemma, 78, of Oradell, NJ died on January 16, 2020. He was the only child of Albert and Elizabeth Aurigemma. He was born on October 29, 1941 in Union City. After graduating from St. Michael's School in Union City, he went on to earn a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Jersey City State College. It is there that he met his wife of over 54 years, Maureen (Doris). He was a devoted father to Jeffrey (Vonnie), Sean (Laura) and Melissa (DJ Honold). Loving "Poppy" to Caroline, Nicholas, Jacob, Elizabeth, Jack, and Joseph. He worked for over 40 years in the Jersey City Public School system as a teacher and administrator. After retiring, he spent his time volunteering at the Bergen County Zoo at Van Saun Park and at Oradell Public School where he was fondly known as "Mr. Tony" to all of the students. He also served as Vice President for the Friends of the Oradell Library. Every election, you could find Tony working the polls from start to finish.

A wake will be held at Volk-Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ on Sunday, January 19 from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's RCC in Oradell, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at st.jude.org For further information and to view Tony's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -