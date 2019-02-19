Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
Garfield - DeMarco, Anthony William, Jr., age 76, of Stockbridge, GA, formerly of Garfield, died on February 15, 2019. Anthony was born in Passaic and raised in Garfield his entire life moving to Georgia 10 years ago. He was an Army Veteran, a six term Garfield Board of Education Trustee for 18 years, and retired in 2005 as the Executive Director of the Garfield Housing Authority working there 28 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rosita Cruz DeMarco, two beloved children, Desiree Oddo and husband William, and Daniella DeMarco, two step-children, Eduardo Santiago and Sonny Santiago and wife Gabriel Perez, five cherished grandchildren, Matthew Spataro (Fiancé Natalie Basilone), Jada Oddo, Brandon and Sophie DeMarco, and Elisa Santiago, his dear twin sisters, Antoinette Scaravelloni and Marie Brigati, and he was an uncle to many nieces, nephews, and in-laws who loved him dearly. He is predeceased by his parents, Josephine and Anthony DeMarco, Sr., and his siblings, Annie Sasso, James, and Sam DeMarco. Visiting Thursday 4 to 9 pm. The funeral is Friday, February 22, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the of NJ. The DeMarco family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
