Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Rd.,
Paramus, NJ
Anthoula Kyreakou Obituary
Anthoula Kyreakou

Bergenfield - Anthoula Kyreakou (nee Kiki) of Bergenfield passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Costas, loving mother of Charles, dear sister of the late Augoula Chrisanthopoulos and caring aunt of many nephews and nieces. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-7 PM. Funeral service at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Rd., Paramus on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
