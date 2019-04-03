|
|
Antoinette B. Musse
Dumont - Antoinette B. Musse (née Marino), 86, of Dumont, died peacefully April 1, 2019. Devoted mother of Donna Goldberg and her husband Scott, Charles Musse and his wife Linda, Peter Musse and his wife Michele. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Dylan, Peter, Morgan, Marissa, Dalas, and great-grandmother of Colton James and Gunnar. Dear sister of Viola Smith, Billy Carriello, Lucy Semsey, Carmen Marino, Dolores Bierman, Gloria Dercole, Nick Marino and Dominick Marino. A life-long Dumont resident, Ann was a waitress with Tammy Brook Country Club, Cresskill for many years and Mount Tammy for 20 years prior to retiring.
Memorial Mass Friday, April 5th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Cremation private. Memorial Visiting Thursday, April 4th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antoinette's memory to the or .