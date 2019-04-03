Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Musse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette B. Musse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antoinette B. Musse Obituary
Antoinette B. Musse

Dumont - Antoinette B. Musse (née Marino), 86, of Dumont, died peacefully April 1, 2019. Devoted mother of Donna Goldberg and her husband Scott, Charles Musse and his wife Linda, Peter Musse and his wife Michele. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Dylan, Peter, Morgan, Marissa, Dalas, and great-grandmother of Colton James and Gunnar. Dear sister of Viola Smith, Billy Carriello, Lucy Semsey, Carmen Marino, Dolores Bierman, Gloria Dercole, Nick Marino and Dominick Marino. A life-long Dumont resident, Ann was a waitress with Tammy Brook Country Club, Cresskill for many years and Mount Tammy for 20 years prior to retiring.

Memorial Mass Friday, April 5th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Cremation private. Memorial Visiting Thursday, April 4th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antoinette's memory to the or .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now