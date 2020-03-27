Services
Maywood - Antoinette Cermatori 95, of Maywood, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, Maywood, NJ. Before retiring Antoinette worked for Safeco Insurance in Oradell, NJ.

Cherished wife of the late Francis (2017). Loving mother of Paul Cermatori and his wife Maria of Toms River and Stephanie Biasi and her husband Donald of Hillsdale and her in-laws Brooks Connor and Janice Cermatori. Treasured grandmother of Gina, Joseph, Francis, Scott, Michael, Nicole and Sara and great-grandchildren Gianna, Lorenzo, Luciano, Leonardo and Luca Paul. Predeceased by her children, Francis Cermatori, Jr., and Barbara Connor.

All services for Antoinette are private at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
