Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Dumont - FORTNER, ANTOINETTE, (nee Ellis), of Dumont, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Prior to retirement she had owned and operated PJ'S Snack Bar in Dumont for many years and she was a parishioner of St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife to the late Kenneth G. Fortner Sr. (1998). Devoted mother of Deborah Ann Fortner of Dumont and the late Kenneth G. Fortner Jr. (2002). Dearest sister to Marie R. Settle of Hackensack. Antoinette is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The funeral will start on Friday, July 26 at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with entombment following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 9:00PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
