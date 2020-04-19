|
Antoinette Giordano
Antoinette passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rocco and Elvira Lombardi. Antoinette was married to the late Dr. James V. Giordano. She is survived by two children; her son, James V. Giordano, Jr. and his wife Lorene, and daughter, Lisa Apollo and her husband Nick. She leaves behind four grandchildren, James, Alexis, Dominic and Victoria, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind four nieces and nephews.
Antoinette graduated from Leonia High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Hygiene. While attending school she was a member of the Newman Club and the American Dental Hygienist Association. She worked alongside her late husband and brother, Dr. Angelo Lombardi, until her retirement in 2001.
Everyone who knew Antoinette, knew she was an amazing cook. She took immense pleasure in baking and cooking all types of food for her family and friends. No gathering was too big for her to accommodate. Throughout her years, she demonstrated her love for all through the extraordinary meals she so lovingly prepared.
Above all else, Antoinette's ultimate joy in life was her family. Her greatest satisfaction was found during the times she spent with her children and grandchildren at the Jersey Shore. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and aunt and touched the lives of so many others. A celebration of Antoinette's life will be held at a later date.