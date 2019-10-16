|
|
Antoinette Hogle
Norwood - Antoinette Hogle (nee Bianca), 88, of Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James B. Hogle, Jr. Loving mother of Laura DaSilva and husband Gary of Dumont and James B. Hogle, III and wife Christine of Sparta. Proud grandmother of Angelo, Gary Joseph, Olivia and James IV. Beloved sister of the late Anthony Bianca. Dearest aunt of Kathy Kuhlwein, Anthony Bianca and Karla Schilling.
Antoinette was a nurse at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood for many years and remained close with many of her coworkers. She also enjoyed being a member of the Norwood Senior Center.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 9 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
Those who wish may make donations in Antoinette's memory to the .
www.pizzifuneralhome.com