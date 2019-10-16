Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Ave
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Norwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Hogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Hogle


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Hogle Obituary
Antoinette Hogle

Norwood - Antoinette Hogle (nee Bianca), 88, of Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James B. Hogle, Jr. Loving mother of Laura DaSilva and husband Gary of Dumont and James B. Hogle, III and wife Christine of Sparta. Proud grandmother of Angelo, Gary Joseph, Olivia and James IV. Beloved sister of the late Anthony Bianca. Dearest aunt of Kathy Kuhlwein, Anthony Bianca and Karla Schilling.

Antoinette was a nurse at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood for many years and remained close with many of her coworkers. She also enjoyed being a member of the Norwood Senior Center.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 9 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

Those who wish may make donations in Antoinette's memory to the .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now