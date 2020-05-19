Antoinette "Toni" M. Losquadro



Lodi - Antoinette "Toni" M. Losquadro (nee Colasuono), 85, originally from Brooklyn, and residing in Lodi for the past 55 years passed away on May 16, 2020. Before retiring, she was the parish secretary for St. Francis of Assisi RC Church in Hackensack where she was also a devout member of the Third Order of St. Francis of Assisi. A parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Lodi, she had previously served there as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of Fr. Galeano's "Golden Girls". She is predeceased by her beloved husband Rocco J. Losquadro, her parents Bartolemeo and Nicoletta Colasuono, her brother Leonard Colasuono and her sister Diana Werth. She was the devoted mother to Anthony Losquadro of Elmwood Park, Frances Lala and husband Jerry of Wayne, and Bart Losquadro and wife Jeanette of Washington Township. Antoinette was also the ever-loving grandmother to Michelle Galligan and husband Ryan, Christopher Lala, Nicole Losquadro and Genevieve Losquadro. Arrangements are by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









