Antoinette M. Luciano
Lodi - Antoinette M. Luciano (nee Maccarone), 102 of Lodi passed away on March 15, 2019. Lifelong resident of Lodi. Before retiring she was a cafeteria work for the Lodi High School. She was a past member of the Lodi Seniors, lifetime member of the Lodi AARP and a member of St Joseph Catholic Daughters. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Maria Maccarone, three brothers Anthony, Carmelo and Joseph Maccarone. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Perry" Luciano. Devoted mother of Katherine Ingrassia and husband Ronald of West Milford and the late Father Donald Luciano. Loving grandmother of John (Tania) Ingrassia and great-grandmother of Gabriella and Isabelle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com