Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:15 AM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
271 W Saddle River Rd
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Antoinette "Toni" Major

Antoinette "Toni" Major Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Major

Wayne - MAJOR, Antoinette "Toni" (nee Liberatore) - 89, of Wayne passed away on January 31, 2020. Born in Paterson she has lived in Wayne for the past 63 years. Prior to her retirement Antoinette was a seamstress with T Bowl Cleaners in Wayne.

Beloved wife of the late Harry Major (1994).

Devoted mother of Joseph Major and his wife Gail of Mahwah.

Loving grandmother of Megan and her fiancé Joseph.

Cherished godmother of Rosemarie Fruci

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Services Wednesday at 10:15 am at the funeral home followed by an 11 am Mass at Church of the Presentation, 271 W Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ.

Interment Christ the King Cemetery.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
