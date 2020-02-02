|
Antoinette "Toni" Major
Wayne - MAJOR, Antoinette "Toni" (nee Liberatore) - 89, of Wayne passed away on January 31, 2020. Born in Paterson she has lived in Wayne for the past 63 years. Prior to her retirement Antoinette was a seamstress with T Bowl Cleaners in Wayne.
Beloved wife of the late Harry Major (1994).
Devoted mother of Joseph Major and his wife Gail of Mahwah.
Loving grandmother of Megan and her fiancé Joseph.
Cherished godmother of Rosemarie Fruci
The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Wednesday at 10:15 am at the funeral home followed by an 11 am Mass at Church of the Presentation, 271 W Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ.
Interment Christ the King Cemetery.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.