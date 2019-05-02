Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Antoinette Pizzimenti

Antoinette Pizzimenti Obituary
Antoinette Pizzimenti

Garfield - Antoinette Pizzimenti (nee Pizzimenti), 96, of Garfield, on April 30, 2019. Before retiring she was a seamstress and worked for Royal Dress in Garfield. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Mary Beninati and husband George, Carmelo Pizzimenti and wife Sharon, John Pizzimenti and late wife Donna. Loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven. Predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Funeral services were private. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
