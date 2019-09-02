|
Antoinette Pollio
Westwood - Antoinette Pollio, 92, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Devoted mother of Henry and his wife Sandra; Daniel and his wife Michelina. Loving grandmother of Henry and his wife Julia; Joseph; Matthew and his wife Jeanne; Joseph and his wife Analyn and Adriana Guzman. Great grandmother of Henry, Daniel, Tea, Dante, Aydan, Isabella and Chase. Dear aunt of Dolores Reeves and her husband Craig, Carolyn Reeves and Anthony Dell Cioppia. Born in Union City, she lived in North Bergen before moving to Westwood 20 years ago. Before retiring, Antoinette worked as a sales clerk for Silvette's Dress Shop, Union City. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Westwood, the Fellowship Club and the High Stepper's Dance Group. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday 4-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be held at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, Maywood on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Entombment in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomas J. Riley Senior Center, 100 Madison Ave., Westwood, NJ 07675.
