Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace R.C. Church
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Pollio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Pollio


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Pollio Obituary
Antoinette Pollio

Westwood - Antoinette Pollio, 92, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Devoted mother of Henry and his wife Sandra; Daniel and his wife Michelina. Loving grandmother of Henry and his wife Julia; Joseph; Matthew and his wife Jeanne; Joseph and his wife Analyn and Adriana Guzman. Great grandmother of Henry, Daniel, Tea, Dante, Aydan, Isabella and Chase. Dear aunt of Dolores Reeves and her husband Craig, Carolyn Reeves and Anthony Dell Cioppia. Born in Union City, she lived in North Bergen before moving to Westwood 20 years ago. Before retiring, Antoinette worked as a sales clerk for Silvette's Dress Shop, Union City. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Westwood, the Fellowship Club and the High Stepper's Dance Group. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday 4-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be held at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, Maywood on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Entombment in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomas J. Riley Senior Center, 100 Madison Ave., Westwood, NJ 07675.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now