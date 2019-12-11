|
|
Antoinette Puccio
Ramsey - Antoinette Puccio, 93, on December 6, 2019 of Ramsey. To those that knew her, she was Antoinette, or Toni, but to the family, she was Mom, Grandma or Sister. Born in 1926 in Ramsey on Main Street, home to the Portadino family, she traveled and lived out of state for a short while, but returned to her hometown to raise her children Paul, Joseph, Peter, Rosalie and Luisa. She was a devout Christian, lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Church, avid hiker and nature lover, as well as a registered nurse. She was a beloved mother, grandmother of 11, and great grandmother of 4. So many of us became better people by learning from her devotion to God, her constant affirmations to family near and far, and most importantly, her compassion and unconditional love. Her 93 years were beautiful and full, and we were all fortunate to have shared them with her. Antoinette holds a very special place in our hearts, and the Puccio family will not be the same without her. She will be deeply missed, and her memories cherished for years to come. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 - 9:30 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramey. A funeral mass to follow at 10 AM on Friday at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.