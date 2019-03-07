|
Antoinette Rinaldi
North Bergen - Antoinette Rinaldi (nee Truncellito ) 98, of North Bergen NJ , Born in Niles , Ohio, passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Rinaldi. Devoted mother of the late Marguerite Attanasie. Dear sister of Raymond Truncellito. Loving grandmother of Lisa Lower and Jaime Ferry and great grandmother of Blake, Adam, Sean, Rocco, Jude and Xander. Visitation on Friday from 4pm-8pm at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11 am at the Madonna Church on the Hill with entombment to follow at the Madonna Mausoleum , Fort Lee. www.vainierifuneralhome.com