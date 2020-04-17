Services
Wayne - Sbrocco, Antoinette (Meringolo) age 100 of Wayne on Thursday April 16, 2020. Born in New York City lived in Wanaque before moving to Wayne.

Prior to retiring Antoinette was a sewing machine operator for Aladdin Athletic Wear in Pompton Lakes.

Beloved wife of the late William Sbrocco. Loving mother of William A. Sbrocco and his wife Judy of Midland Park and Ellen Kolinsky and her late husband Tom of Wayne. She is predeceased by her siblings Carmine, Dominick, Peter, Mary Muck, Annie Ball, Francis Caggaino and Florence Bertucci. Grandmother of Suzanne Dressler and Rene Sbrocco Vazquez and great grandmother of Jake, Leni, Ryan and Leo.

All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell
