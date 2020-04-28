|
Shadiack, Antoinette "Toni" (nee Pelosi) died peacefully on April 27th in Somerset, NJ at the age of 81. Toni is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Shadiack. She is survived by her daughters Annette and Michelle Shadiack of Somerset, NJ and her sister Francesca Van Lenten of Shelton, CT. She will be remembered by cousins, nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews and friends. Toni was born on October 21, 1938 in Paterson, NJ to Arcaro Pelosi and Vincenzina Corallo Pelosi. She graduated from William Paterson Teacher's College in 1960 with a degree in Teaching. She married Thomas Shadiack on April 28, 1963 and moved into the family home in Paterson, NJ. Toni worked for the Paterson Board of Education for over 40 years as a 4th grade, 5th grade, math resource, computer, and English as a Second Language teacher at P.S #25. She loved her students as if they were her own children. Her daughters remember their mother as having a drive to never stop learning and who was not afraid to try new things. Toni was an accomplished baker and loved to share her creations with others. She was a family-oriented individual who was passionate about helping to keep the family connected. She enjoyed arts and crafts and how her handicrafts could brighten the lives of others. She strongly believed that to give of yourself is the greatest gift. The family would like to thank Toni's caregivers and nurses for their dedication. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, and the current mandate of social distancing, funeral services will be private. The family has chosen to schedule a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Education for Children at Care.org (http://gifts.care.org/education/). For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.