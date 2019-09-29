|
Antoinette Spagnuolo
Paramus - Antoinette Spagnuolo (nee DeSenzo) , 82, of Paramus, passed away at home on September 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 5, 1937 in Paterson, NJ to the late Dominick and Rose (Pagnillo) DeSenzo. Until her retirement, Antoinette worked as a registered nurse at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Antoinette was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Spagnuolo (2017) and the adored mother of Anne Marie Spagnuolo and Lisa Spagnuolo. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.