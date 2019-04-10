Services
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Antoinette "Toni" Zelinsky Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Zelinsky

Lyndhurst - Antoinette "Toni" (nee Scerbo), 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Zelinsky. Loving mother of Michael Zelinsky and Danielle & her husband David Lee. Dear sister of Joan Scerbo. Cherished grandmother of Samantha & Allison. Toni was a Hairdresser at Salon 81. Funeral Thursday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
