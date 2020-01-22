|
|
Antonia Giulia Bussanich
Little Ferry -
Antonia Giulia (nee Bussani) Bussanich, age 97, of Little Ferry formerly of Hoboken on January 21, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ottavio (2001). Loving mother to Anna Mattessich and her husband (the late Guerrino 2005) and Giovanni and wife (Phyllis). Caring grandmother to Mary Jane (John) Tarabocchia, John (Diane) Mattessich, Robert (Lina) Mattessich, Jeffrey (Teresa) Mattessich, Joel (Nicole) Bussanich, Johno (Kelly) Bussanich and Keith Bussanich. Dear great grandmother of Samantha & Jeff, Jonathan, Vanessa, Jake, Ryan, Christian, Nicholas, Lucas, Jeremy, Delaney Antonia and Johnny Ottavio.
Before retiring in 1985 Antonia was a seamstress for the Fiesta Fashion in Hoboken for 35 yrs. and was also a parishioner of St. Margaret's of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry.
Funeral Sat. 9:30 AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass at St Margaret's 10 AM. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum Fort Lee. Visitation Fri. 4-8 PM.