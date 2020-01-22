Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St Margaret's
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Bussanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Giulia Bussanich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Giulia Bussanich Obituary
Antonia Giulia Bussanich

Little Ferry -

Antonia Giulia (nee Bussani) Bussanich, age 97, of Little Ferry formerly of Hoboken on January 21, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Ottavio (2001). Loving mother to Anna Mattessich and her husband (the late Guerrino 2005) and Giovanni and wife (Phyllis). Caring grandmother to Mary Jane (John) Tarabocchia, John (Diane) Mattessich, Robert (Lina) Mattessich, Jeffrey (Teresa) Mattessich, Joel (Nicole) Bussanich, Johno (Kelly) Bussanich and Keith Bussanich. Dear great grandmother of Samantha & Jeff, Jonathan, Vanessa, Jake, Ryan, Christian, Nicholas, Lucas, Jeremy, Delaney Antonia and Johnny Ottavio.

Before retiring in 1985 Antonia was a seamstress for the Fiesta Fashion in Hoboken for 35 yrs. and was also a parishioner of St. Margaret's of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry.

Funeral Sat. 9:30 AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass at St Margaret's 10 AM. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum Fort Lee. Visitation Fri. 4-8 PM.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -