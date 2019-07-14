Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Antonia Kopeinig Obituary
Antonia Kopeinig

Wyckoff - Antonia (Anne) Kopeinig, 89, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was born in Italy, and immigrated to the Bronx, NY at age 5. Anne met her husband Albert after his return from service in World War II. They were married and lived in Paramus prior to the 58 years they resided in Wyckoff. She spent time at the Chicago School of Interior Decoration & New York School of Interior Design as she pursued her passion for interior decoration and costume design. Upon Albert's retirement, they become very involved with the Wyckoff Senior's Group and enjoyed many trips and activities with them.

Antonia is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Arthur Amerman of Wyckoff. She leaves behind her adoring grandchildren: Bert Amerman, Dave (Amanda) Amerman, & Chip (Sam) Amerman. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren; Davey, Kopen, Hannah, and Shane. She is predeceased by her loving husband Albert. She will be Interred on the date that would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. "Nanny", as she was affectionately known by her family will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 starting at 11am at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral service will begin there at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Antonia's name to either the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241or to ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
