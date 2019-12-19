Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
Antonia (Scrivanich) Mattessich


1922 - 2019
Antonia (Scrivanich) Mattessich Obituary
Antonia Mattessich (nee Scrivanich)

Antonia Mattessich (nee) Scrivanich died peacefully in Florida on December 17, 2019 at the age of 97. Antonia was born on June 8, 1922 in Susak, Croatia and came to the U.S. in February 1956. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society in Bergen County and a retired seamstress. Beloved wife to the late Giacomo (Bortulo) Mattessich (1990). Beloved mother to Silvio and Victoria Mattessich (Ohio), Mary Grace Tarabocchia (Florida) and John and Shelda Mattessich (Florida). Adored grandmother to Adam Mattessich, Michele and Fred Smith, Janette and Robin Johnson, Michael Mattessich, Jillian Tarabocchia, Derek and Michele Mattessich, Jonathan Tarabocchia, Danielle Mattessich and Devin Mattessich. Cherished great-grandmother to Celina, Nicholas, Justin, Jillian, Zachary, Allie and Hudson. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 8:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 4-8pm.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
