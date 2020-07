Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Antonia's life story with friends and family

Share Antonia's life story with friends and family

Antonia Modugno



Jersey City - 88, formerly of Hoboken. Visitation Private. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, August 3, 2020, 10AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 704 Jefferson Street, Hoboken. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Washington Township, New Jersey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store