|
|
Antonia Montelbano
Garfield - MONTELBANO, Antonia (nee Merlo), age 70, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on January 19, 2020. Antonia was a cafeteria worker over 30 years at School 7 and the Pre-school in the Garfield School District retiring in 2012, and she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Dennis, two loving twin sons, Keith Montelbano and wife MaryAnne, and Kevin Montelbano and wife Andrea, four cherished grandchildren, Ava, Cooper, Sofia, and Naomi Montelbano, and three dear brothers, Sam Merlo and wife Dyanne, John Merlo and wife Phyllis, and Dean Merlo and wife Linda. She was also the best friend of Arlene Patire. Visiting Thursday 2 to 6 pm with a 5:30 pm chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the . The Montelbano family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com