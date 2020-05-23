Antonia "Toncili" Picinich (nee Tarabokia)



Lodi - Antonia "Toncili" Picinich (nee Tarabokia), 81, of Lodi, formerly of Fairview, passed away on May 22, 2020. Before retiring she was a seamstress for the I.L.G.W.U. Antonia was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved wife of the late Augusto. Devoted mother of Diano Picinich and wife Diane, Mario Picinich and wife Catherine, John Picinich, and Dominick Picinich and girlfriend Melyssa. Loving grandmother of Christopher Picinich, Justin Picinich and fiancée Kayla. Dear sister of the late Ivan Tarabokia. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.









