Antonia "Lena" Read
Fort Lee - Antonia "Lena" Read (nee Bernardino) 93, of Fort Lee, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Cy Read (1987). Loving stepmother to Connie (David) Mittler, and devoted grandmother to Karen. She was a faithful parishioner of Epiphany RC Church in Cliffside Park, NJ. Lee is predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Rose Bernardino, her brothers Dominic (Mimi) and Louis, sisters Ann Minieri and Olive Nicolich and brother-in-law Fred Minieri. She is survived by her brother-in-law Charles Nicolich, sister-in-law Carol Bernardino. Cherished Aunt of Michael (Violet) Bernardino, Robin (Hermon) Edwards, Linda Vick, Ron and Don Bernardino, Cris (Gary) Olson, Julie (Dave) Brooks, Laura (Mark) Morehouse, James (Laurie) Minieri, Carla (Tony) Cebulski, and Andrea (Joe) McKenna. Predeceased by nephew Jack Minieri (1991). Beloved Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at McCorry Bros. Funeral Home followed by private burial. To send condolence visit: www.mccorrybrothers.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.