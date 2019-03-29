|
Lodi - Antonietta Artemisio (nee Pinti), 91, of Lodi, on March 27, 2019. Before retiring she was a machine operator for Goldberg Slipper Co. in Hackensack. She was a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens, the Lodi AARP, and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni. Devoted mother of Ermelia Montalbano and husband Louis, Ralph Artemisio and wife Elaine, Marisa Montalbano and husband Peter, Anita Cerbone and husband Steven. Loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Chiara Fagnano, and the late Julia, Giuseppe, Orazio, and Giovanni Pinti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation or . Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com