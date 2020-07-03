Antonietta "Nonna" Vallese



After a remarkable 108 years of life, Antonietta "Nonna" Vallese (nee Cicchini) was called home on July 1, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus and the Blessed Mother, as well as the many who have gone before her -- her parents, her siblings, extended family, cherished friends, and her beloved husband Dominick.



Antonietta was born on August 28, 1911 in the town of Vasto in Italy's Abruzzo region. Shortly after marrying, Antonietta and Dominick bravely emigrated to the United States in 1930, in the thick of the Great Depression. They grew their family in the Bronx with sons Anthony and Dominick, then moved to New Jersey, where she remained until her passing. Antonietta believed in the American Dream and was staunch in her progressive political and spiritual beliefs, never missing a Sunday service (whether in person or televised) or an election, voting in every primary and presidential since the election of FDR. She was a dressmaker both by profession and hobby, enjoyed tending to her garden, and took great pride in keeping her home, particularly crafting pastas and biscotti from scratch for her grand and great grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Antonietta loved the beach, especially the Jersey shore and the Florida coast, and she often traveled to visit loved ones who resided all over the globe. A woman of great experience and wisdom, Antonietta was perhaps best known as a revered storyteller and advice giver, espousing the virtues of kindness, forgiveness, and empathy above all else.



Predeceased by her husband Dominick, she is survived by her sons and their spouses; Anthony Vallese (Janet) and Dominick Vallese (Antonietta); grandchildren and their spouses; Kellie Davideit (Brian), Sandra Thier (Josh), Dominick Vallese, Vincent Vallese (Elyrose), Monica Vallese (Richard), Lauren Vallese (Ryan) and Joseph Vallese (Alex); great grandchildren Alison, Hannah, Sophie, Ian, Eric, Olivia, Scarlett, Lennon, Leland, Roman, and Elio; and many nieces and nephews in the US, Toronto CA, Perth AU, Vasto IT, Bueno Aires AR, and Durban ZA.



Antonietta's earthly presence will be greatly missed but her imprint on the hearts and memories of those who loved her will never be erased.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ian Anthony Davideit Scholarship Fund, St Francis Cathedral School 528 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840









