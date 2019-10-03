|
Antonino Graziano
Maywood, NJ - Graziano, Antonino, 79, on Monday, October 1, 2019 of Maywood, NJ. Beloved husband of Cookie (nee Iride). Devoted father of Lisa Graziano Bolak and her husband Kenny and Tina Graziano. Devoted grandfather of Allegra. Also survived by 3 sisters, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He and his wife owned Casa Mia Deli in Maywood. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Avenue, Maywood on Saturday, October 5 at 10:30AM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 11AM. Cremation private. Visiting Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. Donations to would be appreciated. For directions and online condolences visit trinkafaustini.com.