Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Maywood, NJ - Graziano, Antonino, 79, on Monday, October 1, 2019 of Maywood, NJ. Beloved husband of Cookie (nee Iride). Devoted father of Lisa Graziano Bolak and her husband Kenny and Tina Graziano. Devoted grandfather of Allegra. Also survived by 3 sisters, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He and his wife owned Casa Mia Deli in Maywood. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Avenue, Maywood on Saturday, October 5 at 10:30AM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 11AM. Cremation private. Visiting Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. Donations to would be appreciated. For directions and online condolences visit trinkafaustini.com.
