Antonino John Bono
John passed away on April 10, 2020 at home at the age of 85 he is survived by his wife Diana Bono, his daughter Kathleen Davidson and her husband Peter Davidson his son John Bono and his wife Joan Bono and his grandson Joshua Davidson and his wife Ashley Davidson.
John was a member of the Elevator Constructor Union Local 1 and worked in the Elevator business for 43 years most of his time he worked for Otis Elevator retiring in 2005.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Englewood Rod and Gun Club he was also a member of the Euclid Lodge in Hasbrouck Heights.
He was a member of the American Legion and he served his time for the Army.
He was very active member with the Paramus Senior Club.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choosing.
A Memorial Service will be at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
