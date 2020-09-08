1/1
Antonino "Anthony" Patti
Antonino "Anthony" Patti

Garfield - PATTI, Antonino "Anthony", age 87, died on September 5, 2020. Antonino was born and resided in the commune of Santo Stefano di Camastra located in the Messina Province of Sicily, Italy, for 21 years before coming to the United States 66 years ago. He was a devout parishioner and usher at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church in Garfield, long time member of the St. Ciro Religious Society and owned and operated Main Fish Market in Clifton with his beloved wife Kathleen up to his retirement in the 1990s. His wife Kathleen predeceased in 2016, they were married 60 years. He is survived by four loving children, Stephanie Ingino, Anthony Patti (Renee), John Patti (Maureen), and Angela Patti Vasil (Pete), cherished grandfather of Major Michael Patti, Luis Marti, Peter Vasil, Katelyn Patti, Lauren Patti, Ariana Vasil, and Antonia Patti, and beloved great-grandfather of Ethan Jay Marti and Mason Anthony Marti. Anthony is also survived by his brother, Phillip Patti and his sister Margaret Buck. He is predeceased by his brothers Carmine Patti and Santo Patti. Viewing shall take place on Sept. 11, 2020, from 2pm to 6 pm. The funeral is Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the St. Ciro Scholarship Fund. The Patti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home,180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Repast shall follow the entombment at St. Ciro Religious Society located at 54 Gaston Ave., Garfield, NJ. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral
08:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
