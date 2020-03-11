|
Antonio Alaya
Wayne - Antonio Alaya died March 11, 2020 in Wayne, NJ. He was 74.
Antonio was born on May 4, 1945 in Spain to Cristobalina Monteagudo Gil and Antonio Alaya Calejero.
He served in the Spanish Army for 18 months. After moving to the USA, he worked in the tile and marble industry for more than 20 years. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wayne, NJ.
Antonio is survived by his wife, Joanne Alaya of Bloomingdale, NJ and seven children: Ana Lima and her husband Paulo of Miami, FL, A. Joseph Alaya and his wife Kerrie of Wayne, NJ, Andrew Alaya and his wife Abby of Wanaque, NJ, Cristina Bernotas and her husband Chris of Rockaway, NJ, Cristopher Alaya, of Clifton, NJ, Jonathan Alaya, of Bloomingdale, NJ and Mathew Alaya of Bloomingdale, NJ; 14 grandchildren; his mother, Cristobalina Monteagudo Gil of Spain; and his sister, Manuela Alaya Monteagudo and husband Adolfo Lazaro Lazaro of Spain; nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother Jose Javier Alaya Monteagudo.
The family will hold a private service in memory of Antonio.
Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.