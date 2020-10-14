1/
Antonio Beninati
Antonio Beninati

Lodi - BENINATI, Antonio, age 86, of Lodi, died on October 13, 2020. Born in Camporeale, Sicily-Italy he came here in his 20's settling in Lodi 53 years ago. He owned and operated Nino's Pizzeria in Clifton retiring in 1994, he served in the Italian Army as a Nurse, and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Lodi. Antonio is predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2000. He is survived by a loving daughter, Maria Beninati, and three siblings, Paul and wife Tina, George and wife Mary, and Vita Millazo and husband Salvatore. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, October 16, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Lodi. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Beninati family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
