Totowa - Fontanarosa, Antonio "Toto" age 83 of Totowa at rest in Morristown on November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelina (nee Iuliani) Fontanarosa of Totowa. Loving father of Luciana "Lucy" Fontanarosa of Totowa, Anthony Fontanarosa & his wife Michelle of Denville, and Rosan Bio & her husband Pino of Whippany. Devoted grandfather of Pino Bio, Maria Bio, Gianna Fontanarosa, Julia Fontanarosa and Anthony Fontanarosa. Dear brother of Concetta Guarino of Cerreto Sannita, Italy. Uncle of Vito Guarino of Cerreto Sannita, Italy, and many other nieces and nephews. Born in Cerreto Sannita, Prov. di Benevento, Italy he came to the United States in 1962 and resided in Paterson for 7 years, then in Haledon and North Haledon for 30 years before moving to Totowa 20 years ago. He was the owner of Fontanarosa's Deli, Totowa for the past 36 years. Antonio worked at Ford Motor Company, Mahwah for 16 years. He was a member of the St. Donato Club and enjoyed hunting and going on cruises and vacations. He loved to garden and make wine. Antonio also served in the Italian Army. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:15 am. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.