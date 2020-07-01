Antonio Ignoffo
Franklin Lakes - Antonio "Nino" Ignoffo passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Petralia Sottana, outside of Palermo, Italy he immigrated to the U.S. in 1966. He built a career in the aerospace industry, and in 1982 founded Aviojet Corporation in Upper Saddle River. His distinguished life and career was centered around his strong sense of family, friendship, and generosity. He valued these things above all. A perfect day to Antonio was sitting at a table with his family by the sea, enjoying a fresh catch and a bottle of wine. He was a long time parishioner at Church of the Presentation. Antonio is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Carmela Ignoffo; son Anthony L. Ignoffo, his wife Pamela; daughter Deborah C. Rizzo, her husband Joseph; sons Jerry A. Gatto, his wife Gloria, Paul N. Gatto, his wife Christine, and grandchildren: PJ, Jordan, Catherine, Cadence, Dominic, Xavier, Luisa and Mason; and sister Anna Maria DiLisciandro. Antonio was recently predeceased by sisters Giusi (Giuseppa) La Pica and Rita Ignoffo. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff with a 100 person limit. The entombment will follow at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Washington Township with a 50 person limit. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com
)