Scillieri-Arnold Funeral Home
351 5Th Ave
Paterson, NJ 07514
(973) 345-6767
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
351 5Th Ave
Paterson, NJ 07514
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Antonio Maffei Obituary
Antonio Maffei

Paterson - 86, of Paterson died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margherita (nee Esposito)(2008)

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 26th from 4-8 PM at Manke Memorial at Scillieri-Arnold Funeral Home, 351 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27th at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Hawthorne. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.

Please visit Antonio's tribute page at mankememorial.com
