Antonio Maffei
Paterson - 86, of Paterson died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margherita (nee Esposito)(2008)
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 26th from 4-8 PM at Manke Memorial at Scillieri-Arnold Funeral Home, 351 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27th at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Hawthorne. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.
