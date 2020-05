Antonio Maria NasonteSaddle Brook - age 59, died on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Palermo, Sicily-Italy, he lived there 8 years moving to Garfield and Lodi several years, Bergenfield 26 years and Saddle Brook the past year. He was a dispatcher for the Community Blood Services in Montvale retiring in 2018, and previously a medical assistant. He is predeceased by his parents, Tommaso in 1998 and Rosalia in 2011, and a brother, Salvatore in 2006. Beloved husband of thirty years to Barbara (nee Reid), dear brother of Giuseppina (Vittorio) Orlando, Paola (Pino) Giammanco, Carmela (Emilio) Guttilla, and Rosanna (Nuccio) Giammanco, dear brother-in-law of Rosalia Nasonte, and uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All services are private. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the American Cancer Society . The Maria Nasonte family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com