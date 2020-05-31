Antonio Maria Nasonte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Maria Nasonte

Saddle Brook - age 59, died on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Palermo, Sicily-Italy, he lived there 8 years moving to Garfield and Lodi several years, Bergenfield 26 years and Saddle Brook the past year. He was a dispatcher for the Community Blood Services in Montvale retiring in 2018, and previously a medical assistant. He is predeceased by his parents, Tommaso in 1998 and Rosalia in 2011, and a brother, Salvatore in 2006. Beloved husband of thirty years to Barbara (nee Reid), dear brother of Giuseppina (Vittorio) Orlando, Paola (Pino) Giammanco, Carmela (Emilio) Guttilla, and Rosanna (Nuccio) Giammanco, dear brother-in-law of Rosalia Nasonte, and uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All services are private. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the American Cancer Society. The Maria Nasonte family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved