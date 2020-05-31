Antonio Maria Nasonte
Saddle Brook - age 59, died on May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Palermo, Sicily-Italy, he lived there 8 years moving to Garfield and Lodi several years, Bergenfield 26 years and Saddle Brook the past year. He was a dispatcher for the Community Blood Services in Montvale retiring in 2018, and previously a medical assistant. He is predeceased by his parents, Tommaso in 1998 and Rosalia in 2011, and a brother, Salvatore in 2006. Beloved husband of thirty years to Barbara (nee Reid), dear brother of Giuseppina (Vittorio) Orlando, Paola (Pino) Giammanco, Carmela (Emilio) Guttilla, and Rosanna (Nuccio) Giammanco, dear brother-in-law of Rosalia Nasonte, and uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All services are private. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the American Cancer Society. The Maria Nasonte family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.